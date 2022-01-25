Popular 24-hour fast-food chain Hi Five Chicken has announced some big expansion plans.

The local fried chicken joint was established in 2016 and currently operates four locations: one in Vancouver and three in Burnaby.

Soon, the brand will be opening six new BC locations, something the company says is a “minimum” number when it comes to expanding.

Hi Five is known for serving up grub made without any frozen ingredients, MSG, or trans-fat oil at reasonable prices.

It marinates its chicken for 36 hours and offers regular and spicy chicken and numerous sides and appetizers alongside chicken sandwiches and wraps.

Hi Five is planning to open new restaurants at the following locations:

Hi Five Maple Ridge: 20468 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge

20468 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge Hi Five Willoughby: C115 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

C115 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley Hi Five West Broadway: 792 West Broadway, Vancouver

792 West Broadway, Vancouver Hi Five Nordel Way: 127-12080 Nordel Way, Surrey

127-12080 Nordel Way, Surrey Hi Five No. 5 Road: 128-11020 No. 5 Road, Richmond

The chicken spot is also finalizing locations on Vancouver Island and plans to head out of the province to open eateries in Alberta as well.