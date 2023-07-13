You may know Arby’s for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, but the fast-food chain is gearing up to head somewhere it’s never ventured before in Canada…burger territory.

The US-based concept will be rolling out its first-ever burger on Canadian menus next week.

The Arby’s Canada Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger will hit stores on July 17.

It’s made with 51% American Wagyu and ground beef, along with bacon, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch sauce.

“We’ve been weighing in and waiting on Wagyu for a while,” says Craig Walker, Senior Director, Business Development, Canada at Inspire Brands.

“The Canadian team worked hard to get Wagyu burger supply in and given the success from our US stores, I’m confident our loyal customers will see it’s worth the wait. Canadians deserve a great burger experience that transcends the ordinary, and this Bacon Ranch Wagyu Blend Burger delivers. It has the meats to leave its mark in the memory of even the most discerning meat lovers.”

This handheld is only available for a limited time, so be sure to check it out while you can.