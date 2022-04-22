Hẻm 377 to soft open next week in Vancouver
Yesterday, we shared that Hẻm 377, a Vietnamese coffee shop, would be opening in Vancouver soon.
It turns out we won’t have to wait much longer.
Hẻm 377, “Saigon’s soul,” tells Dished that the cafe plans to soft open next week, with a grand opening in May.
The cafe is located at 5026 Victoria Drive, between 34th and 35th Streets.
We’re told it will specialize in Vietnamese coffee, snacks, and dessert.
The business has already shared some images of the drinks we can expect, including an ube latte and an iced coffee with pineapple.
Hẻm means alley in Vietnamese, while 377 refers to an alley in Ho Chi Minh City where KBee, the person behind the cafe, grew up.