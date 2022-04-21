Caffeine fiends, get ready. A new coffee shop is coming to Vancouver.

Hẻm 377, “Saigon’s soul,” shared on its Instagram account that we can soon expect an opening in Vancouver.

No word yet on the cafe’s address or what we can expect from its menu, but we’re guessing this spot will be a Vietnamese take on coffee, and we’re already excited to try it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hẻm 377 / Saigon’s soul (@hem377.ca)

According to older posts on the business’s Instagram account, Hẻm 377 was previously a ghost-kitchen concept selling little pots of Vietnamese flan, yogurt, and some savoury treats on a pick-up or delivery-only basis.

Hem means alley in Vietnamese, while 377 refers to an alley in Ho Chi Minh City, where the purveyor behind this concept grew up.

We can only assume the update means this spot will now have a brick-and-mortar location, but stay tuned for more details on this as we receive them!