5 spots outside of Vancouver to cool off from the heat (PHOTOS)

Get ready for it to get even hotter in Vancouver this week as Mother Nature continues to summery weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting temperatures to reach highs of 25ºC this week in Metro Vancouver, with temperatures further inland hitting above a scorching 30ºC in places like Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

While it’s fun to head down to Spanish Banks or English Bay to enjoy the heat, sometimes it’s nice to have a change of scenery from Vancouver and avoid some of those crowds.

Why not head out of the big city this week and try one of the following places to work on your tan?

Located on the northern tip of Belcarra Regional Park near Port Moody, Jug Island Beach is the perfect location to kick back this heatwave.

Enjoy a moderate trail to the beach and take in all the sights while sunbathing or going for a dip in the water.

Where: Jug Island Trail, Belcarra, BC

Public transit: Yes. Take the 182 bus from Moody Station to Belcarra.

Lost Lake is a spot you can’t miss. Within walking distance from Whistler, you can spend your time admiring the lake views or enjoying a variety of summer activities.

Enjoy the scenic drive along the Sea to Sky Highway and then bask in the sun. You can even watch the sunset along with a nice BBQ there.

Where: 4700 Lost Lake Road, Whistler, BC

Public transit: No

Lynn Creek Canyon, just 30 minutes north of the city, is another great place to avoid the Vancouver crowds during this heatwave.

Enjoy the sheltered trails dotted across the site, and admire the depth of the canyon on the 50m high suspension bridge. You can dip your toes in the waters but be wary of swimming.

Where: 3663 Park Road, North Vancouver, BC

Public transit: Yes. Take the 210 or 214 bus from Downtown Vancouver to Phibbs Exchange, then switch to the 227 bus to WB Peters Road @ Duval Road.

Alouette Lake If you like having a range of hot weather activities to do, Alouette Lake is the perfect spot for a heatwave getaway and it’s just an hour and a half from Vancouver. Nestled in Golden Ears Provincial Park, Alouette Lake has lots of ways to cool off from the sun. You can go swimming, fishing, or even canoe across the lake — there’s something for the whole family in this Fraser Valley gem. Where: Alouette Lake South Beach, Maple Ridge

Public transit: No

Tucked away on Bowen Island, Killarney Lake makes an ideal day trip for the upcoming heat.

Catch a quick ferry over to Bowen Island and take a nice scenic trail to reach the lake. This lake makes for a great escape if you are looking for a bit more peace and quiet during this heatwave.

Where: 1151 Mt Gardner Road, Bowen Island, BC

Public transit: Yes. Take the 250 bus from Downtown Vancouver to Horseshoe Bay, then take the ferry to Snug Cove.

With files from Sarah Anderson and the Daily Hive Vancouver Staff