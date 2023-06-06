Vancouver will be as hot as Las Vegas tomorrow

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week in Vancouver, with the temperature expected to be as high as it is in Las Vegas.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, tomorrow is expected to be a bright sunny day with light wind in the morning.

The general Vancouver area can expect temperatures to be around 25ºC, but it will heat up a bit more when you’re inland as it’s excepted to be 31ºC there. Meanwhile, according to The Weather Network, in Las Vegas is going to feel like 28ºC Wednesday.

A weather phenomenon called an “Omega block” will “dominate Canada’s weather this week,” as it’s forecast to bring severe heat to Metro Vancouver, the network reported this week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Metro Vancouver said the regions’s air quality is good but nearby wildfires “have the potential to contribute to hazy conditions.”

There are two out-of-control wildfires burning in the region north of Chilliwack.

“Smoke concentrations can vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes,” a statement reads. “Metro Vancouver staff will be closely monitoring conditions.”

The Weather Network has reported that the weather is expected to cool down by Thursday. And on Friday and Saturday, there will be some showers to cool things down further, but it won’t rain a heck of a lot.

With files from Amir Ali