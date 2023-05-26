Opening date for the Kitsilano Pool has finally been revealed

After a long wait, Vancouverites can finally celebrate the return of the Kitsilano Pool just in time for the summer.

According to an information bulletin from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation shared on Friday, May 26, the beloved Kits Pool is set to open for the 2023 season on Sunday, June 4.

Earlier, officials said that crews were delayed making repairs to the pool after it sustained major storm damage in 2021.

Workers needed to fill cracks and then fill and drain the pool several times to check that it would hold water. To seal the cracks, the weather had to warm up to at least 10°C overnight for one week and be consistently dry. After that, crews still needed two weeks to fill, treat, and heat the pool for opening day.

Vancouver’s Second Beach and New Brighton pools already opened on schedule in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. Two more pools, Maple Grove and Hillcrest outdoor pools, are set to open on June 15.

Although reservations for swim times are no longer mandatory, the Park Board still encourages them to guarantee a desired spot. Reservations can be made on Showpass.

Officials expect high demand for the reservations, which can be booked up to three days prior at 12 pm. Some sessions will be available for drop-ins, but admission is not guaranteed.

With files from Megan Devlin