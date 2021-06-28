Bears cool off in Coquitlam backyard pool during heat wave (VIDEO)

Now here’s a bear-y good way to beat the heat.

As much of BC sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave, a trio of bears in Metro Vancouver found an adorable way to cool off.

Lyle Torgerson told Daily Hive that the mama and her two cubs arrived in his Coquitlam backyard around 2 pm Sunday afternoon, with mom first teaching the little ones how to climb trees.

“Then I guess they saw the pool and figured they’d take a dip to cool off after all their hard-working learning from mama,” he said.

The trio frolicked by the cool pool, with one of the babies definitely intrigued by the thermal liner.

Despite all the bruin shenanigans, Torgerson said both the pool’s lining and cover weren’t damaged, although he wondered if the trio would return Monday when temperatures were expected to be even hotter.

Watch the entire adorable encounter below.