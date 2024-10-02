Heads up, smoothie lovers, acai bowl and smoothie spot Heal Wellness is opening in Vancouver.

Heal currently has a location in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, as well as other spots in Toronto.

On its website, Heal says, “All of our smoothie bowls are made with real fruit including nutrient rich superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, spirulina, chia seeds, and hemp hearts. Each bowl is handcrafted in front of you with a variety of add-ons, including nut butters and protein powder.”

The new location is in Kitsilano, at 2169 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver, and will open on Saturday, October 5.

Address: 2169 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

