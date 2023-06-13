It’s always fun to check out the new and notable eateries opening in and around Vancouver, but revisiting the classics sometimes can’t be beaten.

The Michelin-recommended Hawksworth Restaurant undoubtedly lands in that category when it comes to local spots.

It had been a while since we last popped in here.

The downtown Vancouver establishment just launched its new seasonal tasting menus, so it was the perfect time to get back into the swanky W Georgia Street dining room.

Inspired and created by BC’s homegrown splendour, local and seasonal ingredients take centre stage here.

The tasting menu is currently rotating every few weeks, so if you see an item you like, make a reservation and indulge.

Available alongside the à la carte menu, the multi-course tasting menu is $99 per person with optional wine pairings for $65.

Ahead of our five-course spread, we kicked things off with an à la carte selection, the delightful Pacific Albacore Tuna with foie gras parfait, brioche, and shiro dashi.

We also opted for a cocktail called Super Juice, a combo of Doba-Yej Mezcal, St-Germain, Kah Blanco Tequila, and Verdita⁠.

From there, the real epicurean adventure began.

Highlights included the Pacific Halibut Crudo with watermelon radish and a Charcoal Grilled Octopus with kohlrabi.

The savoury courses finished with a Fraser Valley Duck Breast served with preserved cherry, liver mousse, and pea sponge.

Each plate was complimented by stellar selections from the wine cellar, and Hawksworth’s signature exceptional service.

“Our new tasting menus are meticulously crafted, they embrace spontaneity and creativity that is truly reflective of the seasons,” says Chef David Hawksworth.

“We are grateful to the many talented farmers, foragers, and quality food suppliers who are our partners, including Gathered Farm & Florals in Powell River, Klippers Organics in Cawston, Pemberton’s North Arm Farm and Oyster and King wild mushroom foragers. We are having fun in the kitchen, playing around with the best that BC offers and are ready to deliver a few delicious surprises to our guests.”

You can find Hawksworth Restaurant open for lunch and dinner daily.

Be sure to check out the fresh tasting menu the next time you are in the mood to revisit this downtown staple.

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7000

