Sad news for fans of Trove Desserts today, as the sister-owned bakery announced it would be closing its doors later this month.

Trove, which has operated out of different commercial and commissary kitchens in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, currently shares a space with other local businesses at 800 20th Street bakery in New Westminster.

In a YouTube video shared by owners Karli and Julia, Trove explained the reasoning behind the decision to close the bakery portion of the business.

Karli, who is a new mother, explains that part of her decision to close the bakery has been to spend more time with her 10-month-old baby, as juggling a full-time business and adapting to new motherhood has been a real struggle.

The two sisters also explained that, up until this point, they have taken very small salaries from Trove, choosing instead to reinvest most of the money earned back into the business. This has also meant that hiring staff has remained mainly a non-option for Trove, which is run entirely by the two sisters.

These factors led them to pause their search for their own storefront, something they had undertaken earlier this year, and instead re-evaluate what they wanted their business to look like.

“You need the staff but you don’t have the money for the staff, and you need to grow but you can’t grow without staff,” Trove explains.

For these reasons, Trove Desserts has decided to close as of June 24.

“We have loved serving you and the community our passion for desserts over the last 2.5 years,” the sisters shared in an Instagram post. “This isn’t a forever goodbye, but a pivot into something new.”

They share that while the bakery itself will close, they plan to keep the “brand alive and will be posting regular Instagram and YouTube content, filled with tips and tricks, and how to make amazing desserts from home.”

You still have a little over a week to check out Trove’s stunning cakes, cookies, and more before it closes up.