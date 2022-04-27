FoodEventsBoozeSummer

Wand-erful wizard mini golf with tasty potions coming to Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Apr 27 2022, 7:34 pm
Wand-erful wizard mini golf with tasty potions coming to Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Potion Putt/Hidden Vancouver
A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is coming to Vancouver this summer.

Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy drinks and refreshments available.

Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that only adults are allowed to play with their wands (wands meaning golf clubs, get your head out of the gutter).

The magical wizard golf course is coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria drive this June, and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

Potion Putt

The wizard golf course is inspired by a famous young wizard boy who you might know named Garry Botter (his actual name can’t be used due to copyright reasons).

Potion Putt

Denver and San Francisco versions of the event have already completely sold out.

 

For the adults, cauldron cocktails, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions, and magical mocktails will be available to purchase.

 

“Grab your fellow wizarding fans and hop on your broomsticks to see who will be crowned the putt-putt winner.”

 

Potion Putt

When: June 23 to July 8, 2022
Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Click here for tickets and event times

 

