A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is coming to Vancouver this summer.

Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy drinks and refreshments available.

Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that only adults are allowed to play with their wands (wands meaning golf clubs, get your head out of the gutter).

The magical wizard golf course is coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria drive this June, and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

The wizard golf course is inspired by a famous young wizard boy who you might know named Garry Botter (his actual name can’t be used due to copyright reasons).

Denver and San Francisco versions of the event have already completely sold out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potion Putt (@potionputt)

For the adults, cauldron cocktails, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions, and magical mocktails will be available to purchase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potion Putt (@potionputt)

“Grab your fellow wizarding fans and hop on your broomsticks to see who will be crowned the putt-putt winner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potion Putt (@potionputt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden San Francisco (@hidden.sanfrancisco)

When: June 23 to July 8, 2022

Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Click here for tickets and event times