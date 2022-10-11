Even more weather records were smashed in BC over the long weekend

It was a gorgeous weekend around much of the province, and Environment Canada says another series of weather records were smashed.

Cache Creek set a new record of 28.2°C on Monday, breaking the previous record of 24.4°C set in 1945.

Clinton hit 22.6°C, smashing the old record of 20.5°C, which was set in 1991.

Kelowna hit a new record of 25.3°C, slightly above the old record of 23.5°C set in 1991.

New records were also set in Pemberton, Summerland, and Sechelt. You can see the full list here.

While many of us may be enjoying the summer-like weather, parts of BC are experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.

Last week, Metro Vancouver said that due to unseasonably warm and dry conditions, Stage 1 watering restrictions were being extended from October 15 to October 31 in order to better conserve the region’s drinking water.

The lack of precipitation also means many parts of the South Coast are still under a high-to-extreme fire danger rating.

When could the rain arrive?

There was a slight chance of showers in the forecast on Thanksgiving Monday, but for the rest of the week around Metro Vancouver, there is no precipitation expected.

Last month, The Weather Network (TWN) released its fall forecast and warned of possible “excessive rain events” in the region.

However, according to TWN, much like last year, warm and dry weather will kick things off, with colder weather expected later in the season.

“A much wetter pattern is expected to return during October and November, with near-normal temperatures,” says The Weather Network.

BC is expected to be hit with the typical number of fall storms and rainy days. Still, those rainy days will come with above-normal precipitation totals because of moisture-laden systems. The excessive rain events accompanying the typical fall weather could also increase the risk of flooding for parts of the province and Metro Vancouver.

With files from Amir Ali