"Vanderpump Rules" star hosting boozy brunch in Vancouver this month

Bravoholics, you’re in for a treat. Love him or hate him, Mr. Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules and The Valley is popping into a Vancouver spot for an appearance this month.

The reality TV star has been embroiled in controversy regarding his personal life lately, but he’s planning on keeping the good times coming at Vancouver’s Good Co. on Granville Street.

Taylor will be at the downtown destination on June 22 to host the “ultimate brunch party experience.”

Taylor told Dished he was doing various appearances all around Canada this spring during an interview back in April.

The bar owner and entrepreneur gave rave reviews of all the Canadian spots he’d visited in Montreal and Toronto, shouting out Canada’s incredible hospitality.

Ticketholders to this Vancouver event will get access to the party, a welcome mimosa, and more.

Entry is $50 per person – would you pay for this to see this notable Bravolebrity?

