Heads up, Richmond: 88 Supermarket, a new grocery store selling products from all around the world, has opened in your neck of the woods.

The new spot has soft opened at 4591 Garden City Road, Richmond.

This location is the supermarket chain’s third in Metro Vancouver and its biggest at almost 19,000 square feet.

You can expect to find a wide selection of products at this store. In addition to your typical North American groceries, this supermarket also carries items from Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and China, just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 88 supermarket (@88_supermarket)

Plus, this new location also boasts a dining area with cooked foods (think Chinese BBQ and rice bowls) in case you want to grab a bite before or after shopping.

“Established in 2006, 88 Supermarket is home to one of the largest selection of ethnic foods in Greater Vancouver,” said the supermarket on its website. “We are dedicated and proud to offer food varieties from around the world as well as a large selection of local North American foods at very affordable prices.”

While it is now softly opened, 88 Supermarket has a grand opening scheduled for October 19. At the grand opening, the first 88 customers will receive a $25 gift voucher. Additionally, those who spend $100 during the grand opening will get a free reusable bag, and those who spend $200 will get a $20 voucher.

Are you excited about this new 88 Supermarket location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 4591 Garden City Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok