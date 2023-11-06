"That is absolutely sick": Canadian mom frustrated with cost of a grocery trip

A mom shared the cost of a single grocery trip on social media to show how expensive life currently is in Canada.

Natalie Crystalle took to TikTok to express her frustrations with the soaring cost of living in BC.

The video has amassed over 400,000 views with many Canadians who share Crystalle’s sentiments flooding the comment section.

“If you don’t believe how expensive life is in BC, let me just paint a little picture for you,” she said.

“So I just went grocery shopping and I spent $102, and this is what I got,” she added with a laugh.

Crystalle then goes on to show her grocery haul: a pack of salami, sausages, blackberries, raspberries, soup, bagels, yogurt, melon, eggs and a whole rotisserie chicken.

The mom of one was shocked at how little she got for how much she spent.

“Do you know how long this food’s gonna last me? Probably like two to three days,” she said.

“So you’re supposed to spend three to four to $500 a week just to feed your family now? Like that’s sick. That is absolutely sick.”

Thousands of Canadians commented on the TikTok in agreement.

“I remember my mom filling up an entire grocery cart when I was young and it would be $150, now you only get two bags full for that amount🙃,” said one person.

“Something has to give – I’m [a] single momma and I eat [Cup-A-Soup] while my kids get real dinners — it’s awful 😞,” another mom wrote.

One commenter says the math isn’t math-ing.

“Nooo my brain mental math says this should have been $60 TOPS and even that is crazy,” they wrote.

Others gave Crystalle advice on how to save some cash on grocery trips.

“Skip the rotisserie chicken and buy a raw whole bird for cheaper. Make soups. Or get chickens for eggs and meat,” reads one comment from a mom and chef.

Many said they stick to buying grocery products that are on sale.

“Word of advice… don’t buy what you want. Buy what’s on sale only… and you can cut the cost in half. That’s what I do,” commented one person.

“Yeah I don’t buy salami, sausages, berries or any fruit or meat that isn’t on sale…” added another.

Several people also suggested she start couponing.

“These prices are ridiculous, try wholesale club or Costco and download Flipp for flyers to help save money,” reads one comment.

“If you flyer shop and choose ingredients more carefully, you could easily cut that in half,” added another.

There’s no shortage of shoppers taking to social media to call out grocery chains for outrageous prices.

Recently, Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart were called out for price gouging and “predatory” prices.