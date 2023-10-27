"Way to be sneaky, Safeway": Grocery chain called out for "predatory" pricing

There’s no shortage of shoppers taking to social media to call out grocery chains for outrageous prices, and Safeway is the latest target.

Someone posted a photo of a price tag at Safeway onto the Edmonton subreddit that has shoppers fuming.

“Remember to read the entire price tag,” reads the title of a post by u/Lordthundercheeks.

The photo shows a price tag that seems to be advertising a sale on 1-litre Schwepps Gingerale bottles, but a closer look at the fine print says otherwise.

“Buy four and they are 88 cents each. Buy five or more and they are now a dollar each,” reads the post. “Way to be sneaky, Safeway, to make people buy more thinking it’s on sale when they are actually paying more than they should.”

Many commented on the post, accusing the grocery chain of “predatory” and “fraudulent” pricing.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

The tagline should be “buy more pay more,” said another Redditor, referring to the slogan at the top right corner of the tag.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

One Redditor came to Safeway’s defence and said the price is to prevent hoarding.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

Another said it might’ve been a typo and could be fixed simply by pointing it out to a cashier.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

Others say this isn’t a new grocery pricing strategy and it’s not unique to Safeway.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

One Reddit user has a simple fix.

Comment

byu/lordthundercheeks from discussion

inEdmonton

Safeway isn’t the only grocery chain that has been under scrutiny amid the soaring cost of living in Canada.

No Frills and IGA have also been recent targets for criticism over prices.