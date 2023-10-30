This Canadian couponer saves thousands of dollars on groceries — here’s how you can too

When Nichole Schaubroeck started couponing 10 years ago to get good deals on groceries and other products, it was still a pretty niche practice.

Now, the seasoned couponer from Manitoba says it’s more accepted and normal, especially with the cost of living crisis in Canada.

“People are so open to it now because everything’s increased so much in price that it doesn’t matter who you are… everybody wants to save money,” she told Daily Hive in a phone interview.

In 2020, COVID affected not only immune systems but also the global economy and people’s ability to afford to live.

Schaubroeck saw how Canadians were struggling and decided to share her couponing expertise to teach others how to save money on groceries and essentials.

“TikTok had just started becoming popular, and no one was really helping people save money, and I was like, let’s try and see what we can do,” she said.

She began posting helpful videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube under the username @couponcutiecanada and has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.

Depending on how much effort you’re willing to put into it, Schaubroeck says you can save thousands of dollars on groceries and other shopping expenses with couponing.

She also broke that down and added that if your grocery bill is around $100 a month, you could save a minimum of $20 through coupons and price matching.

Every dollar counts, especially with food prices expected to worsen in the coming years.

If you want to jump on the coupon train but aren’t sure where to start, here’s the coupon queen’s advice for beginners.

Not just physical coupons

Couponing has come a long way from when our parents used to cut out the pages of grocery flyers.

“The main things that I do, it isn’t just about using an actual physical coupon,” said Schaubroeck. “It’s about trying to save money on everything.”

In addition to physical coupons, she uses price matching apps to get the best deals on groceries, rebate apps to get cash back, and points apps and cards.

How to get started

Schaubroeck suggests you start small. Begin with collecting any coupons you see at stores, which can be found in the aisles, on the shelves and products.

She then advises people to download helpful apps for price matching and points. This includes apps like Flipp for price matching, Checkout 51 for cash back, and points programs like PC Optimum and Scene.

“If there’s an opportunity for some extra points to get free groceries back, definitely always scan that card to have that opportunity for yourself,” she said.

The coupon queen herself is also a helpful resource for amazing deals.

Couponing might sound daunting when you’re first starting, especially when the image you have in your mind is of someone dedicating a crazy amount of time to scouring flyers and researching online for deals.

Schaubroeck does all of the “extreme couponing” so you don’t have to, posting videos about the best prices at different stores to stock up on every Friday, new finds at your go-to shops like Costco and Dollarama, and how to triple stack deals on groceries.

Best stores for deals on groceries

Not all grocery stores are created equal when finding the best coupons and deals.

Schaubroeck says her go-to supermarkets are Superstore, No Frills, Sobeys, and FreshCo.

She says you can usually price match and use coupons at those stores, making them beginner-friendly for new couponers.

Walmart used to price match, but because they don’t anymore, Schaubroeck says it can be hard to coupon there.

Couponing household items and clothes

As for non-grocery items like household products and clothes, Schaubroeck says they’re some of the easiest items to coupon.

She says new household items will usually be sold with points offers or even discounts.

The coupon queen also shares deals for clothing stores like GAP and Old Navy that allow you to stack promo codes online.

Schaubroeck has a website where you can find all the latest deals on her radar so you don’t have to research.

Couponing amid soaring cost of living

Even with all of the research Schaubroeck puts into finding the best deals for Canadians, she still finds herself stumped sometimes when she cannot price match or find a coupon for a product that costs too much.

“Yeah, [we don’t want to] have to price match or coupon everything, but if we can, at least it can make a difference,” she said. “It’s hard for everyone right now, and I just wish it was easier.”