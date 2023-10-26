Another No Frills is being accused of overpricing groceries after exorbitant find

Even grocery stores known for their bargains are not safe havens from the rampant grocery inflation that residents around Toronto have been complaining about for months, with No Frills among those being lambasted for marking up some items.

Though its prices apparently “won’t be beat,” the austere supermarket chain faced censure over $34 packs of uncooked chicken a few months ago, for an out-of-touch sign about poverty some weeks after, and now, another cut of meat that shoppers are calling overpriced.

One customer browsing the Gino’s No Frills at Eglinton Avenue W and Dufferin Street was shocked to find two racks of pork back ribs labelled for a whopping $51.22 this week — and with no best-before date listed, to boot.

Submitting a photo of his find to blogTO on Tuesday, the customer said he wished for better accountability from our major chains, which have been called out by politicians and investigated by both the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Competition Bureau of Canada for hiking prices to profit off inflation.

The latter watchdog concluded that Canada indeed needs more competition in the very narrow sector, which, much like our aviation and telecom industries, is dominated by only three major players.

While new legislation is coming into play in Ontario to penalize price-gouging and other such practices more harshly, stakeholders warn that food costs will likely remain high for consumers for many months to come.