Loblaw-owned store accused of price gouging by Canadian shopper

It’s shocking enough to see how fast grocery bills can rack up despite cutbacks. However, while others might pay with their eyes closed, one suspecting BC resident is accusing a Loblaw-owned store of price gouging.

Recently, Kate O’Hara visited Shoppers Drug Mart in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood and found cans of Heinz Beans selling for $3.79 each.

About two days later, when she visited a No Frills inside a shopping centre in the Kitsilano neighbourhood, the same product was selling for $1.99.

That means Shoppers Drug Mart’s can of Heinz Beans costs about 52% ($1.80) more than the cans O’Hara photographed in No Frills.

While the can of beans cost less at the No Frills, O’Hara added she’s seen this product often available for $1 a can.

These starkly different prices were both found in stores owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd.

It’s pretty common knowledge that Loblaws-owned Shoppers Drug Mart has preposterous prices. However, O’Hara told Daily Hive she believes the store “takes advantage of the absence of a large, possibly cheaper supermarket [in the Kerrisdale area].”

So, people in the area that stop by Shoppers Drug Mart for convenience “pay through the nose.”

“There are things, such as 18% coffee cream is generally $2 a litre more than in other stores, and butter is also high,” she added.

“I do sometimes shop at this [Shoppers Drug Mart] when in the area to visit family but ONLY sale items. I wouldn’t dream of paying regular SDM prices. I’d have to be an idiot!!!”

O’Hara is one of many frustrated Canadians. Residents nationwide experienced serious sticker shock when they noticed the price discrepancies at other Loblaw-owned stores.

As the public ire about those profits continues and even drives some to steal basic staples with no remorse, stores are upping their security measures, along with their prices.

Some have just boycotted Loblaws and affiliated stores altogether in protest, and are finding their supermarket bills lower as a result.

