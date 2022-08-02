Dig deep into Richmond’s food scene and you’ll find some of the best restaurants, cafes, food courts, and more.

Not only is the Metro Vancouver city home to the best Chinese food in North America, but it’s also got some of the best-hidden gems when it comes to sweets and treats that you won’t find anywhere else.

The latest must-try spot on our radar?

Rice Holic is a Taiwanese food kiosk located inside Richmond’s Admiralty Centre.

This spot serves main dishes like fried rice and noodles, but the one-of-a-kind item that draws the crowds is its giant mango-filled mochi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheery Hayashi | Foodie Mommy🧋 (@chow_withcheery)

The huge mango mochi treat has been incredibly popular among local food bloggers, many of which have already shared videos of their own experiences with the unique treat.

The filling is made with fresh mango, which is then encased in a thin layer of chewy mochi dough. In addition to the fresh, naturally sweet filling, what makes this treat special is its large size – the mochi measures about the size of your hand.

To make things even better, the mango mochi only costs $3.99 each, so you may as well order yourself a couple of them while you’re at it.

This Rice Holic specialty is available daily at the kiosk, but it tends to sell out quickly so the business recommends pre-ordering if you want to guarantee your chance of getting one.

Rice Holic

Address: (inside Admiralty Centre) Unit 2178, 8700 McKim Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-238-5586

Instagram