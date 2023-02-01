It seems there’s a national food day for nearly everything now (it was National Croissant day just earlier this week). While these food holidays are kind of meaningless, we also love them as an excuse to indulge in our favourite treats.

In case you were unaware, February 6 is National Frozen Yogurt Day, and to celebrate in a big way, Menchie’s is offering a deal that will be pretty hard to pass up.

For one day only, you’ll be able to get in on the chain’s buy-one-get-one deal on all its frozen yogurt offerings.

This is a great excuse to bring a friend along and split the cost of one – or just get two for yourself and make a day of it.

Menchie’s, known for its self-serve frozen yogurt concept, operates several locations throughout Vancouver and Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, Delta, Surrey, and Langley.

Patrons can choose from more than 100 flavours – from basic vanilla to cake batter to blue raspberry – before topping their swirls with ingredients like fresh fruit, Lucky Charms, gummy bears, popping boba pearls, and much, much more.

The BOGO deal will be valid at all Menchie’s locations across the country.