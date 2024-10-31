Bus riders, beware! There are major changes tonight to service downtown due to Halloween festivities, particularly along the Granville Entertainment District, a notorious spot for rowdy crowds in previous years.
@josh.rimer This was all shot within a few minutes at one intersection 👀 #vancouver #halloween #granvillestreet #vancouverbc #halloween2023 #downtownvancouver ♬ original sound – JoshRimer
Last year, hundreds of partiers blocked traffic, had impromptu dance parties, exchanged unpleasantries with police, lit off illegal fireworks, got into fights, and showed off their impressive costumes along that street. This made the stretch difficult for those not looking to party to pass by and troublesome for the many bus routes that run along this vital corridor.
@ehlahhhh What a chaotic halloween night😂🤡 won’t be sleeping tonight lol #halloween #grandville #vancouver #vancouverbc #fyp #fireworks ♬ original sound – Mariella Flores
While it’s unfair to suggest things will get out of hand tonight, plans are in place to prepare for a potentially big turnout regardless. As such, bus stops along Granville Street will be closed, and detours are in effect.
According to Translink, they include the 4, 14, 10, 16, 17, and 50. The website also shares the news with riders, saying the detours will begin after sundown.
“10 Waterfront Station/Granville detour on Thu Oct 31 starting at 9:00 PM. All northbound service to use Seymour and all southbound service to use Howe. Granville Street closed due to Halloween celebrations,” it reads in the alert section. To read more, click here.
While last year was particularly wild for videos of the large crowds, police told Daily Hive that there were no major incidents and only a few minor disturbances.
Are you partying on Thursday night? Send your photos and videos to [email protected], and we might use them in our story!