"Harrison Not Springs": Locals propose renaming village after drama

Ever since a luxury resort destroyed a natural pool built by the public, angered residents say calling their village Harrison Hot Springs no longer makes sense.

“Harrison Not Springs,” one BC man suggested in a Facebook group under a photo of the “entering Harrison Hot Springs” sign.

Last week, locals were furious after their beloved natural spring was filled in with boulders. Mayor Fred Talen previously confirmed that Harrison Hot Springs Resort staff covered the area.

The natural pool (nicknamed “Hobo Hot Springs”) is located along an esplanade that leads directly to the source of the hot springs, where stones have been built up by the public around the lower hot pools. The spot commonly attracts travellers and residents, especially those who don’t feel like spending money to use the hot-spring-fed mineral pools at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Ever since the news of the covered natural pools spread online, residents have remained furious, suggesting that, at this point, without a free and accessible natural hot spring, the village’s name does not suit the area anymore.

Some folks have gone as far as saying the name is “very misleading.”

“It should be just Harrison,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Take the hot springs out of that name,” one person said.

A Facebook user even suggested that the village might more accurately be called “Harrison by the Lake.”

Mayor Talen updated Daily Hive after he had spoken with the resort about the incident and said, “We agreed that last week’s events unfolded in [a] less than ideal way.”

He explained that he met with the resort manager and learned a leak in the mineral water overflow pipe at the hot springs source building, which the resort is working on repairing, inadvertently provided much of the hot springs water to those pools created by the public.

He added that the resort expressed some concerns about the materials used to create the natural public pools “and for the potential for these pools to be considered property of the resort because it’s right next to their building.”

The mayor said conversations are continuing with the resort “to talk about how we might be able to work together to sort of enhance the visitor experience and how the public can access the hot springs.”

Talen was not yet able to confirm what ideas the resort has in store to create a more accessible and affordable experience for residents.

However, he said, “I’m optimistic that some good things could be around the corner.”

“There may be some opportunities for some new features,” Talen added. “And we’d like to hear what the resort’s ideas [are].”

What do you think? Should the Village of Harrison Hot Springs be called something else now? Let us know in the comments.