Here's why the BC government declared a zombie outbreak on Halloween

Oct 31 2024, 9:07 pm
Neighbourhoods across BC will be filled with ghouls and ghosts on Halloween night, but the provincial government wants residents to be ready for when the real apocalypse happens.

That’s why Prepared BC, the government’s one-stop shop for disaster readiness information, declared a zombie outbreak in parts of the province today.

“If you’re prepared for a zombie apocalypse, you’re prepared for anything,” PreparedBC said on X. 

BC’s emergency preparedness education program went on to provide links for information on how residents can get ready for any situation, including how to gather supplies and how to make a plan for the home.

A Victoria resident responded to the post, asking whether they should stay where they are or head out for help.

In the case of an earthquake, the Government of BC recommends people remain where they are.

“If your house, apartment or condominium is not damaged after an earthquake, the best thing you can do is stay home and use your emergency kit. This will help first responders do their job and ensure emergency reception centres are available to those who need them most.”

Although the information may have been provided tongue-in-cheek, the province has good reason to want residents to keep the topics top of mind.

Zombie Walk

Daniel Chai

A 2014 report from the BC Auditor’s General stated that the province is not prepared for the “big one.”

Thankfully, there are 43 ways that you can prepare individually, according to this Daily Hive article.

grab and go bag supplies on a table

Government of BC

Are you ready to survive a zombie apocalypse? Is your home earthquake-ready? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Amir Ali

