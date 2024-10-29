Many BC residents want to see Halloween moved to the weekend

Halloween is just a couple of days away, but many BC residents would enjoy seeing the yearly sugar-filled tradition moved to weekends.

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, and many social media posts this past weekend suggested that many BC residents were celebrating the ghostly event early.

In a new ResearchCo poll, all Canadians were asked about moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October, and the idea has gained considerable support.

41% of Canadians surveyed agreed with the move, the same as the percentage of BC residents who would like to see Halloween fall on the last Saturday of the month. 45% of Quebec residents supported the change, the highest in the country.

While changing when Halloween falls might seem silly to some, it has been frequently discussed on social media.

Some have argued that people still work on the weekends, so regardless of the day it falls on, a segment of the population who want to participate will miss out on the festivities.

The survey also examined costumes and found that 58% of people think costumes representing an ethnic stereotype are inappropriate. 53% also found that costumes that change the colour of the wearer’s skin are inappropriate.

ResearchCo conducted a similar poll in 2019, and BC residents’ sentiments have changed dramatically since then.

In the 2019 survey, 30% of British Columbians were “strongly opposed” to celebrating Halloween on any day other than October 31.

What about you? Do you find it a nuisance that the Halloween date changes every year? Do you celebrate on the weekend before Halloween, or do you prefer to celebrate on the day of?