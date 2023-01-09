It’s a brand new year, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea service for us.

The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea.

From now until February 19, folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am 3 pm.

The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Kick off your service with a delectable scone duo. You’ll enjoy this baked good in both a raisin and an almond cookie variety, served with marmalade and chantilly cream, of course.

For sandwiches, there’s a Chilled Char Siu Sablefish, Typhoon Shelter Prawn Toast, and Foie Gras Turnip Cake variety. In addition to those bites, find a Pork Dumpling topped with salmon roe and a black vinegar reduction as well as a Hainan Chicken Steamed Bao.

And all that comes before the sweet stuff.

In the sugar department, indulge in a Red Bean Macaron, a White Rabbit Lemon Cake, a Fresh Fruit Tart, an Egg Custard Tart, and finish with a red envelope full of gold chocolate coins.

All of these eats can be enjoyed alongside Lot 35 Tea selections, or, some wine, bubbles, and carefully curated tea cocktails in a room decked out in a red, glamourous Lunar New Year style.

This offering is $69 per person. Check out the full menu and be sure to book your reservation.

You can also order this spread to-go, so there are lots of ways to celebrate this season.

Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: Now through February 19, offered Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: $69 per person, $34.50 per child; book online