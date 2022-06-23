Vancouver and surrounding areas are rife with bubble tea spots, and yet we can never resist checking out a new one.

Got Lot Tea is Burnaby’s newest bubble tea purveyor, with something a little different than other shops: literal buckets of bubble tea.

Opened earlier this month, Got Lot, which is located at 101-5021 Kingsway, has quickly become known for its jumbo bubble tea servings, called the Ton Ton Bucket.

This new spot also serves croissants in varieties like chocolate, salty cream oreo, and classic ham.

Got Lot advertises itself as a place to study and play card or board games – a few of which it has right in the cafe for you to play while you visit.

To tempt you even more, Got Lot has cute corgi-shaped stickers to stick onto your bubble tea buckets, and, maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll get to meet one of the four real-life corgi mascots at the cafe.

Got Lot Tea

Address: 101-5021 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram