Starbucks holiday 2023: New cold foams added to lineup

The holidays are officially back, and that means Starbucks has rolled out a ton of seasonal sips to get your hands on.

But if you’re an iced-coffee-year-round kind of person, the coffee giant has added even more ways to add some festive cheer to your drinks with a range of holiday cold foams.

For the first time, Starbucks has rolled out a lineup of four different festive cold foams to customize your favourite iced drink this season.

The new flavours include peppermint chocolate cream cold foam with peppermint syrup and chocolate malt powder.

There’s also sugar cookie with sugar cookie syrup, creme brulee with creme brulee sauce, and chestnut praline with caramelized chestnut and spices.

All the flavour options are blended with Starbucks’ signature vanilla sweet cream to create a delicious foam topper for iced coffee.

The new holiday cold foams will be available for an additional charge at Starbucks stores across Canada for a limited time.

Even if you aren’t an iced coffee aficionado, Starbucks has a bunch of holiday beverages to help you warm up on a cold winter’s day.

Time for a Starbucks run!