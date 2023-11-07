Less than 30% of Canadians are satisfied with restaurant experience

Eating out is getting more expensive, and Canadians aren’t happy about it.

According to a recent study conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie, in collaboration with Caddle, less than 30% of Canadians are satisfied with their recent restaurant experiences.

Additionally, a whopping 81% of Canadians said they noticed a significant price increase at restaurants. 80% of Canadians said these price increases have changed their dining out choices, with 77.1% of those surveyed saying they’re opting for cheaper options and 8% are not dining out at all.

This has led to a staggering 51% of restaurants in Canada operating at a loss, marking a substantial increase compared to the pre-pandemic era when the figure was just 12%, as recently disclosed by the industry association Restaurants Canada.

However, in response to these rising costs, discounts, rebates, and loyalty programs are becoming more popular. 76.2% of Canadians show a preference for eating establishments with these benefits.

“The current level of satisfaction expressed by Canadians who visit restaurants is alarmingly low,” said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

“Expectations have clearly changed.”

“It’s a wake-up call for the entire restaurant industry, signalling the need for innovative strategies to adapt to these changing consumer preferences and economic challenges.”

But rising restaurant costs aren’t the only things Canadians have noticed; the cost of groceries has also skyrocketed.