Golden Ears Provincial Park is indefinitely closed to the public because the road was damaged during an atmospheric river storm on October 19.

Alouette Parks, which manages Golden Ears, posted photos and videos on social media on October 30 showing damage to the road into the park.

Due to substantial damage to park roads and trails caused by the atmospheric river event of October 19, 2024, the #GoldenEars Park road will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/qVxSI0agoV — Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) October 30, 2024

“Campgrounds in the park are currently closed, and vehicle access is not available to designated day-use area parking lots,” Alouette Parks said.

Alouette Parks added it doesn’t know when the road will be repaired or when Golden Ears will reopen.

“There is no timeline for re-opening the road at this time. We will post updates here as they become available,” it said.

The atmospheric river storm hit the Lower Mainland on October 19, the same day British Columbians headed to the polls for the provincial election. The storm killed at least four people. A teacher in Coquitlam died when her home was washed away in a mudslide, and a 59-year-old man was swept away in a river. Two drivers on Vancouver Island were also found dead in high waters.

Rain remains in the forecast for Vancouver until Sunday November 3, when Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the sun will make an appearance.