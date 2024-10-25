NewsWeather

Parts of Lower Mainland get weather warning for incoming storm

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 25 2024, 4:21 pm
Parts of Lower Mainland get weather warning for incoming storm
illuminaphoto/Shutterstock

Parts of the Lower Mainland are under a wind warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as a storm rolls in to darken skies this weekend.

The wind warning applies to Metro Vancouver’s southeast and southwest, including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

“A frontal system will move across the South Coast tonight bring[ing] a period of brief, but strong, gusty winds to the region,” ECCC said in its warning. “The strongest winds will begin near midnight and end by early Saturday morning.”

Peak gusts are expected to reach 90 kilometres per hour. Exposed coastal locations such as beaches will be battered the hardest. ECCC expects the strongest winds near Boundary Bay.

The weather agency predicts the winds could send tree branches crashing down, potentially taking electrical lines with them and causing power outages.

Rain arrives around midnight and will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop