The Tri-Cities community is remembering a longtime elementary school teacher who was killed when a mudslide washed away her home this weekend.

Tribute messages are pouring in remembering Sonya McIntyre. She was a teacher at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody for two decades, and former students are among those sharing their heartbreak over the loss on social media.

One parent, who said their child was in Ms. McIntyre’s classroom this year, was shocked to learn that the beloved teacher had passed.

“I am in complete disbelief,” she shared on social media Monday.

Another parent shared that she had taught her daughter for Grade 2 and that she was “such a nice person and [this is] so horribly tragic.”

Others shared that she was kind and loved teaching.

“That is the worst unimaginable nightmare?! So tragic!” another shared.

“My favourite grade 3 teacher💔 heartbreaking,” another shared.

McIntyre is among the two confirmed deaths over the weekend after an atmospheric river brought significant rainfall and rising waterways over just 72 hours.

Another Coquitlam resident missing

Coquitlam RCMP also reported that a 59-year-old man, Robert Belding, is missing and was last seen near Pipeline Road and Galette Ave around 5 pm Sunday.

“Police and family are very concerned for Robert’s well-being. Coquitlam Search and Rescue have been engaged,” Mounties said.

Robert is described as a man with short brown hair, white beard, brown eyes and is 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a light colour top, boots with a brown, black and tan camouflage pattern.

If you have any information about Belding’s whereabouts call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-27890. Or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Coquitlam saw the highest rainfall on the mainland, with more than 250 mm reported by Sunday night, but large areas of Vancouver Island also saw treacherous conditions and unsafe river banks.

The Kennedy Lake area on eastern Vancouver Island saw 318 mm, or about a foot of rain, and the heavy flooding it caused is being blamed for the death of a woman who was driving between Bamfield and Victoria during the storm. It’s believed her vehicle was washed away in the flood and later found in the Sarita River. A second person who was also travelling along that stretch of highway remains missing.