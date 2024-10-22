A photo of the damage in Burnaby on October 20. (Submitted) | Several parked vehicles in West Vancouver were stuck as water levels rose. (Submitted)

After an atmospheric river brought record-breaking rainfall amounts to parts of BC, including several areas of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, drivers who saw water up to their windshields or drove through a puddle-turned-lake are now forced to deal with the soggy aftermath.

Even motorists who left their cars parked on the road may have been the victims of significant and pricey damage, and ICBC tells Daily Hive that they are starting to see those claims come in connected to the storm, although it’s not at historic levels yet.

“As of 11am Monday morning, 80 claims related to vehicle water damage have been reported to ICBC since Friday,” the insurer told Daily Hive.

However, the storm’s costs have yet to be calculated, with many drivers and homeowners still waiting on word about their damage and insurance. Many are also struggling to find an autobody shop or a roofer to assess the extent of the situation.

Unfortunately, for many, the long-term effects of flooded vehicles may show up as mould or other issues in the weeks and months ahead.

flood just took out this house in Vancouver #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/fiF4f0COqK — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 19, 2024

While the storm was devastating, it has not come close to the claims the insurer saw in 2021 during the atmospheric river in November when they saw 2,100 from rainfall that left most of BC’s southern cities cut off from the rest of the country due to highway damage.

Even if you managed to avoid the flood last weekend, you might be wise to look into your insurance before the next rain event.

“A vehicle damaged by rising water is covered with optional insurance coverage. Depending on the circumstances involved, comprehensive, specified perils or collision coverage may apply. These optional coverages are available from ICBC or private insurers,” ICBC said.

And similar to the 2021 situation, if you are thinking of buying a cheap used vehicle, it’s smart to consider if it might have sustained significant flood damage and the seller isn’t disclosing.

“Insurers are warning customers about purchasing or importing vehicles that could have been affected by flooding. Both new and used vehicles may be flood-damaged. Flood-damaged vehicles don’t qualify for on-road licensing or use in B.C. or anywhere else in Canada,” ICBC’s website reads in part.

“To protect yourself, try to buy a vehicle only from a licensed dealer.”

With files from Beth Rochester, Nikitha Martins, and Megan Devlin