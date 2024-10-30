Is Victoria really sunnier than Vancouver? Here's what we found

It’s that time of year when the sun starts to snooze, and, for all of us who feel a little “SAD” come winter (looking at you, Seasonal Affective Disorder crew), the gloom tends to set in.
Luckily for Victorians, their hometown tends to sidestep a good deal of that dreariness thanks to some serious sunshine stats — especially compared to their Vancouverite counterparts.
So, how sunny is Victoria?
Well, it might surprise you, but Victoria isn’t just chill with the mildest winters in the country; it’s got some of the brightest skies, too.
Victoria sits proudly among Canada’s sunniest cities, basking in approximately 2,203 hours of sunshine each year, according to Environment Canada’s 1981–2010 records — equivalent to about 308 sunny days annually; meanwhile, Vancouver experiences roughly 1,938 hours of sunshine annually.
Cranbrook claims the title of British Columbia’s sunniest city, basking in an average of 2,229 hours of sunshine each year, according to Environment Canada.
So, for anyone craving some brightness during the darker months, it’s safe to say Victoria’s not going to leave you stuck in the shade.