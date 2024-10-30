Is Victoria really sunnier than Vancouver? Here's what we found

It’s that time of year when the sun starts to snooze, and, for all of us who feel a little “SAD” come winter (looking at you, Seasonal Affective Disorder crew), the gloom tends to set in.

Luckily for Victorians, their hometown tends to sidestep a good deal of that dreariness thanks to some serious sunshine stats — especially compared to their Vancouverite counterparts.

So, how sunny is Victoria?

Well, it might surprise you, but Victoria isn’t just chill with the mildest winters in the country; it’s got some of the brightest skies, too.