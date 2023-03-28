GoFundMe launched for food businesses devastated by Vancouver fire

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the food businesses affected by a second-alarm fire on the 500 block of East Hastings Street that occurred in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last weekend.

Several food trucks and purveyors lost virtually all of their equipment, prepped and stored food, supplies, signage, bikes, appliances, and more due to this incident.

Those brands include Top Rope Birria, Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck, Melt City Grilled Cheese, Modern Perogie, Shorba Bone Broth, and Green Coast Coffee.

A separate GoFundMe has been created to help support Shorba Bone Broth, which was also affected by this fire.

The donation page explains the commissary space, known as “The Comm,” had been in operation for 12 years at the former Uncle Henry’s Restaurant on East Hastings and Princess.

“In 2011, Yasmin McKenzie opened the space which had been an incubator for over 30 small businesses,” the description outlined.

“We are extremely saddened to be losing our source of income and sense of well-being due to this loss. This Go-Fund-Me will be split between all businesses, to help them get back on their feet and regain that sense of well-being.”

If you’d like to help support these businesses and donate, head here.