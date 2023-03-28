Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one 50% off deal across Canada this week

It’s been a hot minute since Starbucks offered a promo that the general public could all get in on, not just its rewards members.

This week, the coffee chain is offering folks the opportunity to enjoy buy-one-get-one half-price handcrafted beverages.

From Wednesday, March 29 to Friday, March 31 between 2 and 6 pm local time, customers can order a grande (or larger) handcrafted beverage and get the second 50% off.

The limited-time offer includes sips like the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

This deal excludes hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The “Buy One Share One” promo is available for all customers across Canada.