Fire crews battle second East Vancouver fire on Saturday (PHOTOS)

It’s been a wild Saturday for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services who’ve had to respond to two big fires on March 25.

According to VFRS Fire Chief Karen Fry, crews battling a second alarm fire on the 500 block of East Hastings street in the Downtown Eastside. The area is next door to the St Francis Hotel, where many DTES residents reside.

Crews on scene in the 500 block of East Hastings for a 2nd alarm fire. Next door to the St Francis hotel – important housing stock. No word of injuries. This is an active incident.@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 @CityofVancouver pic.twitter.com/M6831T0hC3 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) March 25, 2023

Twitter users shared images of smoke in the DTES on social media:

@CityNewsTraffic fire on Hastings street between Princess and Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Zeo0tmgtkx — Travis Mason (@5gzvxs2n8y) March 25, 2023

Massive fire on Princess and E. Hastings… anybody got eyes on the street? pic.twitter.com/Ujlfjw0dSN — Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) March 25, 2023

This is the second fire to occur in East Vancouver in the last 24 hours.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, VFRS responded to a fire at East Broadway and Fraser Street. The second alarm fire billowed smoke into the neighbourhood and shut down vehicle traffic in the area for most of the morning.

More to come…