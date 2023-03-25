News

Fire crews battle second East Vancouver fire on Saturday (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 25 2023, 11:35 pm
Fire crews battle second East Vancouver fire on Saturday (PHOTOS)
@Karen_Fry/Twitter

It’s been a wild Saturday for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services who’ve had to respond to two big fires on March 25.

According to VFRS Fire Chief Karen Fry, crews battling a second alarm fire on the 500 block of East Hastings street in the Downtown Eastside. The area is next door to the St Francis Hotel, where many DTES residents reside.

Twitter users shared images of smoke in the DTES on social media:

This is the second fire to occur in East Vancouver in the last 24 hours.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, VFRS responded to a fire at East Broadway and Fraser Street. The second alarm fire billowed smoke into the neighbourhood and shut down vehicle traffic in the area for most of the morning.

Daily Hive

More to come…

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.