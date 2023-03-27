FoodFood NewsCelebrities

"Riverdale" stars spotted dining and vibing at Whistler restaurant

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Mar 27 2023, 11:36 pm
@madelame/Instagram | @longhornsaloon/Instagram

Vancouver loves its celebrity sightings almost as much as it loves its restaurants, so when the two come together we all get more than a little excited.

Most recently, several stars of the CW show Riverdale were spotted hanging out in Whistler, particularly at one very recognizable destination.

In a video shared to TikTok this weekend by the user @blondebrunetteredhead (the social platform’s moniker for Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes, or the “three-headed monster”), some of the cast (including Vanessa Morgan) were shown dining and hanging out at the ski resort’s Longhorn Saloon.

@blondebrunetteredhead❄️♬ original sound – Dancing Astronaut

Madelaine Petsch also shared clips to her personal TikTok account showing her and fellow cast members participating in some typical Whistler tourist activities, including Ski-Dooing and enjoying the winter sun at the Longhorn.

@madelameim not built for this lifestyle♬ original sound – dazed

According to an earlier video on Petsch’s social page, the cast is currently shooting a Halloween special.

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is set to premier this week on Wednesday, March 29.

