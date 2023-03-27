Vancouver loves its celebrity sightings almost as much as it loves its restaurants, so when the two come together we all get more than a little excited.

Most recently, several stars of the CW show Riverdale were spotted hanging out in Whistler, particularly at one very recognizable destination.

In a video shared to TikTok this weekend by the user @blondebrunetteredhead (the social platform’s moniker for Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes, or the “three-headed monster”), some of the cast (including Vanessa Morgan) were shown dining and hanging out at the ski resort’s Longhorn Saloon.

Madelaine Petsch also shared clips to her personal TikTok account showing her and fellow cast members participating in some typical Whistler tourist activities, including Ski-Dooing and enjoying the winter sun at the Longhorn.

According to an earlier video on Petsch’s social page, the cast is currently shooting a Halloween special.

The seventh and final season of Riverdale is set to premier this week on Wednesday, March 29.