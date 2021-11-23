A&W is launching a limited-edition clothing line in Canada

More and more quick-service restaurants are venturing into the world of custom clothing lines, and A&W just entered the chat.

That’s right, just days after Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber drop their collab merch on November 29, A&W will be launching its own array of limited-edition garments.

The fast-food restaurant has teamed up with Vancouver-based label Frankie Collective to create a new clothing line made entirely from A&W overstock and salvaged garments.

There are only 470 unique pieces that will be available to order through the collection’s website, which officially launches December 3 at 11 am EST.

Frankie Collective specializes in upcycled streetwear and has been able to create one-of-one pieces using A&W promotional clothing, unused swag, and salvaged garments ethically sourced in Canada for this project.

Prices for these pieces range between $40 and $75.

“A&W fans often encourage us to release merch, but we wanted to do it in a way that didn’t feel wasteful,” says Julia Cutt, Director, Brand Communications and Digital Marketing with A&W Canada.

“So partnering with Frankie Collective on an upcycled clothing line was a perfect fit.”

There you have it. If you’d like to snag one of these pieces for yourself, be sure to mark your calendar.