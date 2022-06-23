Hot weather hacks: 16 ways to stay cool in the summer

As the temperatures start to rise, figuring out ways to stay cool and “beat the heat” becomes increasingly more important with every degree.

Whether it’s tips for yourself, your nighttime sleep schedule, or your home cooler — we’ve got you covered.

Here are 16 quick and easy ways to stay cool this summer.

Yourself

1. Pay attention to pulse points

Placing ice cubes or running cool water on your body’s main pulse points (the inside of your wrists, back of the neck, temples and behind the knees) helps your body’s natural cooling system to work more efficiently by cooling the surfaces of the skin where blood circulates more closely.

2. Drink water

Staying hydrated is always a good idea no matter the season, but your body will feel cooler if it’s properly hydrated. For the summer, try adding things like cucumber, mint leaves or hints of citrus to make the water more refreshing.

3. Spray bottles

A cheap spray bottle filled with cool water makes delivering a cool mist to your skin easier. You can even purchase ones with a small fan attached for that extra cooling factor.

4. Use ice or get creative with rice

While ice is one of the most obvious methods to keeping your body cool, melted ice can also create inconvenient dampness or run the possibility of leaks if you’re trying to place them in a bag to put on your skin.