7 magical lavender farms to discover near Vancouver

The lavender is about to bloom in BC, and you won’t want to miss it.

Whether one of these magical lavender farms is your final destination or just a lovely pitstop on your early summer road trip, you will be mesmerized by these fragrant fields of purple flowers.

Before heading out, confirm opening times and dates with the farms you visit.

The farms are arranged in order of distance from Vancouver as some of the farms are here in Metro Vancouver while others are further afield.

Lavender farms near Vancouver

Nearby Vancouver in Richmond, this lavender farm has big fields of flowers and fun events year-round.

Address: 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

A lavender oasis in Langley, these purple and white flowers are grown in rows along the hill creating a ton of photo ops for you and your friends.

Address: 2926 – 248th Street, Langley

There are thousands of lavender plants here, and amidst the gardens, you’ll find fountains, a gazebo, and a waterlily pond.

Address: 6834 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

This wee lavender farm couldn’t be any cuter. They sell lavender candles, honey, hydrosol, and more in the shop. Plus, just down the road is another hidden gem – The Back Porch Coffee, where you can buy fresh, fire-roasted coffee and feed their chickens.

Address: 3777 Wildwood Drive, Agassiz

With 60 lavender varieties grown across two acres, this farm is sure to impress and give you French Provence vibes in its fields.

Address: 401 Musgrave Road, Salt Spring Island

This blissful, organic farm on Salt Spring Island grows helichrysum and lavender and makes lavender-infused skincare products you’ll want to stock up on.

Address: 256 Pringle Farm Road, Salt Spring Island

Wander the mystical lavender labyrinth and buy wine at this winery farm combo on Vancouver Island.

Address: 3500 Telegraph Road, Cobble Hill