It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Vancouver-based gelato shop Dolce Amore.

The family-run business operates a shop on Commercial Drive, which was all but destroyed in a fire on the morning of August 22.

The 1588 Commercial Drive address not only served as Dolce Amore’s primary storefront, it was also where all of its gelato production took place, supplying its brand-new North Vancouver location with its hand-crafted frozen desserts.

The fire was so thorough, Dolce Amore shared at the time, that all of its integral equipment was destroyed, essentially bringing its gelato production to a complete halt. The North Vancouver location was only able to continue to operate until it ran out of products, which it inevitably did late last week.

The business even launched a GoFundMe in order to help fill the gaps that wouldn’t be covered by insurance: “We’re reaching out to our community to help us bridge that gap so that we can get a temporary production facility up and running, and so that we can keep our team employed and working.”

Finally, there’s some good news for the business though, as Dolce Amore shares that it has secured a new temporary facility, which means that its North Vancouver location (also called the LoLo Lounge) will officially be able to reopen tomorrow, Saturday, September 2.

“We’ve wiped away the tears (there were many), and we’ve worked day and night to find a new space, purchase all new equipment, ingredients, and supplies, and get it ready to resume making gelato,” Dolce Amore shared in a recent Instagram post.

“We haven’t been able to secure all of our organic, locally sourced ingredients on such short notice, so please bear with us as we do our best to get back to 100%,” the note continues.

Dolce Amore also thanked the community for its outpouring of support in the form of notes, donations, and continued patronage.

“You truly have made all of us feel loved and appreciated. We only hope we can repay you in outstanding service, and amazing gelato,” it says.

You’ll be able to once again find Dolce Amore’s fine gelato at its North Vancouver location at 113 2nd Street West as of tomorrow.