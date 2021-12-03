Do you know what’s better than grabbing a delicious pizza yourself? Having it delivered directly to your doorstep, that’s what.

If you agree, then news of General Assembly Pizza’s subscription service launching in BC is probably going to make you seriously happy.

The direct-to-consumer frozen pizza delivery service has now launched in this province, and that means folks in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver, and West Vancouver will be able to taste these ‘zas.

General Assembly (GA) is a downtown Toronto-based pizza shop that launched its freshly frozen artisanal pizza delivery/subscription option last fall, a service it says is the world’s first pizza subscription box.

“My time living in Vancouver taught me how much the city loves good food—Vancouverites are discerning foodies who demand quality and convenience. That’s why the city was a no-brainer for our first outpost outside of Ontario,” said Ali Khan Lalani, GA Pizza’s Founder and CEO.

“Our goal is to make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, and we are so excited to bring our elevated frozen pizza experience to the west coast.”

GA offers 10-inch pizzas made with 100% naturally leavened dough in eight different varieties, many of them being plant-based.

The company says the pizzas should be ready to go 5 to 7 minutes after being popped in the oven.

Customers can buy a one-time order or purchase a regular subscription every four, six, or eight weeks.

To celebrate the BC launch, GA is offering free site-wide delivery until January 4, 2022.