Best pasta in Metro Vancouver to try at least once
Life is all about exploring the pasta-bilities, which is exactly why we’ve crafted this list just for you.
From the city of Langley to Coquitlam, and from White Rock to New West, we’ve scoured every neighbourhood to find you the best restaurants serving up top-notch pasta that will simply blow you away.
Without further adieu, here are seven restaurants in Metro Vancouver serving up amazing pasta that you need to try ASAP.
La Baia
La Baia is a family-owned Italian restaurant that’s a staple for authentic and modern eats. They’ve been serving the community for over 35 years, offering up delicious pasta and the stunning views that White Rock has to offer all in one visit.
Address: 15791 Marine Drive, White Rock
Phone: 604-531-6261
Sopra Sotto – Burnaby
Sopra Sotta makes a dang good pizza, but its homemade pasta is definitely not to be missed if you find yourself dining here.
Address: 4022 Hastings Avenue, Burnaby
Bozzini’s
This fusion restaurant serves Italian, Greek, and Indian cuisine all under one roof, yet their pastas taste like they’re straight from Italy. Last year, Bozzini’s was awarded gold by the Surrey Now Leader for their Italian cuisine for the third year in a row.
Address: 13655-104 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-588-6880
Pasta Polo
With the word “pasta” in their name, you’d think this eatery would be a top destination for the popular Italian delicacy, and you’re absolutely right. They have a pasta to suit everyone’s tastebuds with over 20 options on their menu, along with a variety of sauces and noodles to choose from.
Address: 2754 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
Phone: 604-464-7656
Address: #114-19665 Willowbrook Drive, Langley
Phone: 604-532-5661
Piva Modern Italian
This fine-dining, modern Italian restaurant is a popular choice for folks looking for unique and delicious pasta. They have a vongole pasta made with fresh clam, shallot, butter, garlic, chili flakes, Italian parsley, white wine, and linguine.
Address: 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-502-0221
Anton’s Pasta
This pasta spot is a community favourite, serving over 70 types of traditional and original pasta creations. The serving portions here are notoriously huge, so you’ll be set for a takeout meal for later if you order from them.
Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-6636
Porto Fino Express
Porto Fino is a hidden gem in Surrey that’s been around since the 1970s. They are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in Greek cuisine, pizza, and pasta. If there’s one extra ingredient added to all of their dishes, it’s definitely passion.
Address: 14016 32 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-541-1113
Address: #134-6350 120 Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-591-7749