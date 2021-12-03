Life is all about exploring the pasta-bilities, which is exactly why we’ve crafted this list just for you.

From the city of Langley to Coquitlam, and from White Rock to New West, we’ve scoured every neighbourhood to find you the best restaurants serving up top-notch pasta that will simply blow you away.

You might also like: Where can you find the best pasta in Vancouver?

Discover lesser-known Italian dishes at this New Westminster restaurant

Best restaurants for private dining in Vancouver

Without further adieu, here are seven restaurants in Metro Vancouver serving up amazing pasta that you need to try ASAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I R A N ☀️| Vancouver Foodie (@kiraneats)

La Baia is a family-owned Italian restaurant that’s a staple for authentic and modern eats. They’ve been serving the community for over 35 years, offering up delicious pasta and the stunning views that White Rock has to offer all in one visit.

Address: 15791 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-531-6261

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sopra Sotto Pizzeria (@soprasotto.vancouver)

Sopra Sotta makes a dang good pizza, but its homemade pasta is definitely not to be missed if you find yourself dining here.

Address: 4022 Hastings Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bozzini’s Restaurant (@bozzinissurrey)

This fusion restaurant serves Italian, Greek, and Indian cuisine all under one roof, yet their pastas taste like they’re straight from Italy. Last year, Bozzini’s was awarded gold by the Surrey Now Leader for their Italian cuisine for the third year in a row.

Address: 13655-104 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-6880

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yvrnomss

With the word “pasta” in their name, you’d think this eatery would be a top destination for the popular Italian delicacy, and you’re absolutely right. They have a pasta to suit everyone’s tastebuds with over 20 options on their menu, along with a variety of sauces and noodles to choose from.

Address: 2754 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-464-7656

Address: #114-19665 Willowbrook Drive, Langley

Phone: 604-532-5661

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piva Modern Italian (@pivamodernitalian)

This fine-dining, modern Italian restaurant is a popular choice for folks looking for unique and delicious pasta. They have a vongole pasta made with fresh clam, shallot, butter, garlic, chili flakes, Italian parsley, white wine, and linguine.

Address: 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-502-0221

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonspastabar (@antonspastabar)

This pasta spot is a community favourite, serving over 70 types of traditional and original pasta creations. The serving portions here are notoriously huge, so you’ll be set for a takeout meal for later if you order from them.

Address: 4260 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-6636

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by servingswithlove (@servingswithlove)

Porto Fino is a hidden gem in Surrey that’s been around since the 1970s. They are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in Greek cuisine, pizza, and pasta. If there’s one extra ingredient added to all of their dishes, it’s definitely passion.

Address: 14016 32 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-541-1113

Address: #134-6350 120 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-591-7749

Instagram