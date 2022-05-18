Gas prices are rising nationwide and Canadians are struggling to make ends meet and accommodate all the budgetary changes they must make in order to drive.

The average per-litre price to fill your tank currently stands at $2 nationally. In major cities, it exceeds this number, with Vancouver at $2.339, Toronto at $2.066, Halifax at $2.074, and Montreal at $2.145.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association, this number was as low as $1.276 around this time last year (May 23, 2021).

Daily Hive set up a survey to see how Canadians with cars are dealing with this sudden spike in their expenses. The picture is one of hopelessness and despair.

Many have had to take drastic measures to brave the storm, especially with Canada’s inflation rate breaking records every month.

Here’s what Daily Hive readers — ordinary Canadians across provinces — had to say about the gas prices crisis.

Alberta

The average price of gas in Alberta today is $1.689 per litre — $0.311 shy of the national average.

According to CAA, the province has not seen gas prices this high since June last year.

“It’s extremely stressful,” Amy, a 26-year-old Albertan, told us. “We do not have efficient or safe transit in my city, and with inflation, the cost of living is outrageous.”

The national rate of inflation boomed to 6.8% this month, breaking a 31-year record and pushing Canadians to adjust their grocery spending. It’s a double whammy when combined with rising gas prices.

“Even with a decent income, I’m now living paycheque to paycheque because prices for everything are out of control,” Amy said, adding has limited buying local goods, which are pricier and now completely unaffordable for her.

“I limit my driving and basically can’t enjoy anything that’s not a necessity. Canadians and especially Albertans shouldn’t be robbed at the pump,” she complained. “Canada is becoming a terrible country to live in and the middle class is breaking. It’s ruining people’s mental health.”

Another Albertan, Krystina from Calgary, is on maternity leave. The 31-year-old doesn’t see herself being able to sustain any more price hikes.

“We dropped to one car,” she told Daily Hive, adding that “getting rid of a car” was her way to reorganize and afford household expenses.

Ontario

The average price of gas in Ontario today is $2.066 per litre — $0.066 over the national average.

With employers shifting policies about working from home to being at the workplace, Ontarians who drive to work are dreading more than just the hassle of waking up super early and being able to work in their pajamas.

Those who never bought a car or made driving their primary way of getting around are grateful they stuck to public transportation.