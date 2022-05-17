NewsTransportationUrbanized

Callout: How have rising gas prices across Canada affected you?

National Trending Staff
May 17 2022, 1:00 pm
Callout: How have rising gas prices across Canada affected you?
Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide, and for many Canadians, driving is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Out in Metro Vancouver, residents are reporting record-breaking prices. Gas was $2.339 per litre as of yesterday.

The West Coast is not an exception. Over the weekend, gas prices in Toronto exceeded $2 per litre, and there’s no sign of a price drop in sight. On Saturday, gas prices in the GTA rose 6 cents in one jump.

Drivers everywhere are baffled.

People are ditching their road trip plans and long drive dates to save money.

For a Daily Hive report, we want to ask Canadians how this steep and sudden change has affected you and those around you.

Please fill out the form below to share your voice and story:

