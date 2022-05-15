NewsTransportationUrbanized

Metro Vancouver's record-breaking gas prices climbed again overnight

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
May 15 2022, 4:41 pm
Remember yesterday when gas prices shot up to $2.279 per litre in Vancouver? Since then, they’ve jumped again to yet new record-breaking highs.

On Sunday, May 15, Metro Vancouver residents still reeling from the price on Saturday were stunned to behold a new high – $2.339.

In the last month, the average cost of gas in Vancouver has jumped about $0.38 cents per litre, leading to growing concerns about affordability in the region.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said the sky-high prices of gas are “putting the squeeze on a lot of family budgets.”

Of course, the true cost of gas depends on where you decided to fuel up.

According to Gas Buddy, there are still pumps selling gas for $2.279 and below around Vancouver.

 

