Metro Vancouver's record-breaking gas prices climbed again overnight

Remember yesterday when gas prices shot up to $2.279 per litre in Vancouver? Since then, they’ve jumped again to yet new record-breaking highs.

On Sunday, May 15, Metro Vancouver residents still reeling from the price on Saturday were stunned to behold a new high – $2.339.

In the last month, the average cost of gas in Vancouver has jumped about $0.38 cents per litre, leading to growing concerns about affordability in the region.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said the sky-high prices of gas are “putting the squeeze on a lot of family budgets.”

1/Gas at 227.9 this morning in PoCo. Putting the squeeze on a lot of family budgets, but don’t forget for some advocates this is the goal. In fact, it’s not high enough. They want gas to be so expensive that most ordinary ppl can’t afford it and thus stop driving. — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) May 14, 2022

Of course, the true cost of gas depends on where you decided to fuel up.

According to Gas Buddy, there are still pumps selling gas for $2.279 and below around Vancouver.

233.9 North Vancouver this morning

Outrageous 🤪 the corrupt local politicians can change this

Wonder why they won't 🤔 https://t.co/BikPHgfhNf — 🍁Tena 🍁 (@vancitywoman) May 15, 2022

