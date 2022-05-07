NewsCrime

ICBC gas rebate scam texts are making rounds again

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
May 7 2022, 1:02 am
The Insurance Corporation of BC began sending out insurance rebates this month to help drivers with surging gas prices, and some scammers are taking advantage of the situation to try and defraud British Columbians of money.

One reader submitted a screenshot of a scam text they received Friday, where an unknown person tempted them to click a link to receive their $110 rebate.

The gas-related scam phishing texts first appeared the week after Premier John Horgan announced the one-time releif payment to drivers.

ICBC issued a warning that some people are receiving fake messages talking about the rebate tempting them to click a malicious link.

The public insurer said it is not issuing rebates via text or email, and advised residents to ignore the messages.

“If you receive a text message asking you to click a link to receive your relief rebate, please delete the message — this is a scam,” ICBC said on its website.

Gas price rebates of $110 per customer will come via direct deposit, cheque in the mail or a credit card refund.

Customers can expect the relief money to come in May, June, or July.

