Pump it up: Gas prices expected to drop across Canada tomorrow

If you’re looking to fill up the tank while saving a little bit in the bank, Saturday is the day to do it.

According to prediction site Gas Wizard, pump prices are set to drop by about two cents per litre across the country tomorrow.

This decline is seen in regular, premium, and diesel prices.

Here are the predictions for Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver:

While prices remain the same in Calgary and Edmonton at $1.819 and $1.799 per litre, the cities are the cheapest places to get gas compared to the rest of the country.

Gas prices have been pedal to the metal for the last few months, so much so that drivers are reminiscing about how much less it cost to fill the tank in 2020.

While Canadians have experienced a bit of relief recently, some cities are expecting more record-breaking gas prices heading into the summer driving season.